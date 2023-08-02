Gwinnett PD seek information on missing Loganville man

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 2, 2023) – Gwinnett Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old Loganville resident who has been reported missing.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, Leondre Andrew Flynt, 21, was last seen leaving his residence on Carlton Cove Court in Loganville at about 10:45 a.m. on July 29, 2023. He is described as 5 foot 11 inches, 140 lbs., and his hair style was in cornrows. He was wearing a white sleeveless shirt, black jeans, and red slides but may have had a change of clothes with him. He reportedly left in a maroon 2018 GMC Canyon pickup, displaying temporary tag #P4682911. No one has had any contact with him since he left his residence.

Leondre Andrew Flynt

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP230058951