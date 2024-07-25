Gwinnett PD seek information on murder suspect

Body of victim was found in his truck on July 3

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection to a homicide after the body of a missing man was found in his truck on July 3.

According to a press release from GCPD, the suspect, who is pictured above, is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s with a slim build. He was last seen walking on Bethesda Church Road near Hidden Dr in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

GCPD report that at 12:30 am on July 3, officers responded to the 200 block of Paden Cove Trail to check on a parked truck. The arrived to find the body of Guadalupe Garcia Rodriguez, 40, of Lawrenceville. Rodriguez had been reported missing by his wife on July 1. She told officers that her husband never came home that afternoon and was last seen leaving in the truck that day.

The motive is unknown and officers are asking anybody with information to please come forward.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

