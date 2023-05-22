Gwinnett PD seek information on vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 22, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to locate a vehicle of interest possibly involved it a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

According to a press release, the Gwinnett County Police Department reported that on March 03, 2023, at about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run call on Dawson Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. Officers found Razak Ndego Iddrisa, a 31-year-old male, dead on the sidewalk in a construction zone. It is unknown how long Iddrisa was out there after the accident; however, investigators believe that a person driving a Dodge Ram hit Iddrisa while he was walking in front of 6700 Dawson Boulevard. In addition, the security camera from a local business captured a white Dodge Ram entering the property around the time of the collision. The driver failed to stop after hitting Iddrisa, but parts of the truck were found at the scene.

The Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death traffic related.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any helpful information at pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com or 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.