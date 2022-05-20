Gwinnett PD seek public’s help identifying person of interest in residential burglary of gun safe

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 20, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs assistance identifying the person of interest pictured above. On April 18, two individuals smashed a rear glass door of a home in Sugarloaf Country Club and stole a 200 lb gun safe. The safe was loaded into a vehicle parked nearby, a black SUV or van of unknown make or model. Both suspects returned to a nearby home on April 28 but ran after the homeowner was alerted by her home camera system.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 220032931