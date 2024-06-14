Gwinnett PD seek public’s help in finding man missing since March

Duluth, Ga., Jun 13, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police is asking the public for help in locating Dalon Parks a missing 22-year-old man from Duluth.

On June 4, the family of Mr. Parks contacted Gwinnett County Police and reported him missing. The family last had contact with Mr. Parks via telephone sometime in March. Mr. Parks is known to visit the area of Pleasant Hill Road between Shorty Howell Park and Sweetwater Road in Duluth. Mr. Parks is described as a black male, 155 pounds, five foot two inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Mr. Park, we encourage them to contact 911.

