Gwinnett PD seek public’s help in identifying 2 female entering auto subjects

(Lilburn, Ga., May 9, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to identify two females who entered someone’s vehicle and took a backpack.

On April 13, 2023, two females entered a passenger car at 5050 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn, and stole the victim’s backpack containing her credit cards. After taking the items from the victim’s car, the females used the stolen credit card at a local Walmart.

Gwinnett County Police need the public’s help identifying these women.

Suspect 1: White female, black pants, black jacket.

Suspect 2: Black female, blue sweatsuit, tan hat, and glasses.

Help prevent entering auto thefts by locking your vehicles, removing personnel belongings, do not leave firearms or ammunition in cars, activating anti-theft security systems, and parking in well-lit areas.

If anyone has information about their identities, please contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 23-0028414 Link to Additional Information: https://bit.ly/3LKS9TX