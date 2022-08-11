Gwinnett PD seek public’s help in identifying driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run

Photo contributed by Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 11, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department Accident Investigation Unit is asking for information on an incident that took place Aug. 2, 2022 in Norcross.

According to a press release from GCPD, a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Singleton Road and Harbins Ridge Drive. The vehicle fled the scene. The police department does not have an accurate description of the vehicle or the driver of the vehicle in question. AIU is asking for anyone who may have been in the area or may have knowledge of this incident to come forward.

“Pedestrians should exercise caution, particularly at night in areas that are poorly lit to cross in crosswalks and obey pedestrian signals. It is illegal to cross anywhere other than marked crosswalks as well as extremely dangerous. Drivers should reduce distractions when driving and be aware of pedestrians especially in areas of heavy foot traffic,” GCPD wrote in the press release.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact AIU Investigator Hooper at 678-442-5624 or you can call the AIU tip line at 678-442-5653. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 220062765