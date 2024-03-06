Gwinnett PD seek public’s help in locating a missing juvenile

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Mar. 5, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police is seeking help from the public to locate a missing 14-year-old girl from unincorporated Lawrenceville.

On March 4, the family of Calleigh Musgrove contacted Gwinnett County Police to report her missing. Calleigh was last seen at around 2:30 a.m., the morning of March 4, at her home. Calleigh is described as a white female, standing five feet five inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, she has blue hair, blue eyes, and a left-side nose piercing.

If anyone sees Calleigh, the are encouraged them to contact 911.

