Gwinnett PD seek public’s help in locating a missing Snellville man

Snellville, Ga., Nov. 16, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing Snellville man.

Ronald Dix (age 30) was last seen at his personal care home on Winterberry Lane in unincorporated Snellville. He originally told his caretaker he was going to the nearby convenience store on Stone Mountain Highway, but he has not been seen since.

Ronald is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, orange jacket vest, dark jeans, and a black skull cap.

We encourage anyone with information in this case to call 911.

