Gwinnett PD seek public’s help in locating man wanted in connection with a shooting at a hotel

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – Aug. 21, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a female at a local hotel.

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, officers assigned to the West Precinct were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 5945 Oakbrook Parkway in unincorporated Norcross. Officers arrived to find a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided first aid and transported the victim to a local hospital and detectives arrived to begin the investigation. The motive is believed to be robbery related.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Jamel Leslie Cooke, 44. He has active warrants for Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. GCPD report that his current location is unknown. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information to share in this case or knows of Cooke’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.