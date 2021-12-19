Gwinnett PD seek suspect in domestic pedestrian homicide

UPDATE #1: Gwinnett County Police Department seek the suspect in a pedestrian homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2021. The suspect has been identified as Ernesto Pelayo (age 34, Lilburn). Pelayo has active warrants for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. He is not in custody.

Pelayo was seen fleeing the incident location in a black Dodge Ram 3500 with GA license plate TAT2291. Those who know his whereabouts are encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

The victim has been identified as Juan Davila (age 41, Lawrenceville).

Photo contributed by Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Saturday, December 18, 2021) The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a domestic-related homicide that began as a fatal pedestrian collision in a Lawrenceville neighborhood.

According to the press release from GCPD, witnesses called 911 at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday to report a pedestrian collision on Great Oaks Drive near the intersection of Windsor Oak Circle in the Lawrenceville area of Gwinnett County. A significantly injured man was lying in the street and the driver of a black pick-up truck had reportedly fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he subsequently died as a result of his injuries.

During the investigation by the Accident Investigation Unit, the incident was changed from a pedestrian collision to a homicide and Homicide Unit along with the Crime Scene Unit responded.

Detectives learned that the victim and the suspect were at a Christmas party at one of the homes the night before and that the two men involved were family members related by marriage. The two men had gotten into a physical fight in the backyard resulting in one of the men getting into his truck and the other man in the roadway. Witnesses reported seeing the truck strike the victim and then flee the scene. The nature of the physical fight and reasons they ended up in the street are still under investigation.

Detectives would like to interview the driver of the truck. The victim is in his early-40s, and the driver is in his mid-30s. Names are not being released at this time.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Case Number: 21-103557