Gwinnett PD seek the public’s help in locating 2 suspects in large shoplifting spree

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (July 1, 2024)-The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking assistance in locating two suspects charged in large shoplifting spree at the Mall of Georgia last month.

According to a press release from the GCPD, the department has secured 54 warrants on the two two suspects.

“On June 22, officers assigned to our North precinct responded to the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 3333 Buford Drive inside the Mall of Georgia. A representative from the store called 911 and reported observing two female suspects shoplifting large quantities of merchandise. The suspects left the store on foot towards a white passenger vehicle parked just outside the store. When confronted by the store representative, they dropped the merchandise and fled, leaving the white passenger vehicle behind. This led officers to obtain a search warrant for the suspect vehicle,” GCPD report in the press release.

The search reportedly resulted in them finding of six large trash bags filled with merchandise from nine different stores inside the Mall of Georgia for a total value of about $8,00. The subsequent investigation led to the identifying of two suspects – Nakenda Janea Thompson Fevrier, 27, of Pooler and Shacarrie Deasia Heyward, 29, of Savannah. Both suspects have been charged with five counts of felony theft by shoplifting, nine counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime, nine counts of loitering and prowling, and four counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

However, at this time the current whereabouts of both suspects is unknown.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at http://404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit http://stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

