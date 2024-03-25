Gwinnett PD seek unidentified suspects in vandalization of construction site

(Dacula, Ga., Mar. 25, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two suspects who vandalized a local construction site.

According to a press release on March 18, an officer assigned to the East Precinct was dispatched to a property damage call at the Rowen construction site at Lawrence Road and Harbins Road in unincorporated Dacula. The officer met with the superintendent, who wanted to report the incident, which took place on March 17 at around 5 p.m.

In reviewing the surveillance footage, two suspects were seen on camera damaging windshield wipers from two excavators, spray painting, jamming a screwdriver into the seat of a construction vehicle, and stealing two SIM cards from a security camera.

The suspects are described as white males in their late teens or early twenties with slim builds. One of them may have had a handgun in his waistband.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

