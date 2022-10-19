Gwinnett PD seek witnesses to fatal crash that shut down I.85 on Tuesday afternoon

(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 19, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a silver or white SUV who may have been involved in a fatal vehicle accident Tuesday and then left the scene.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 officers responded to a fatal accident on Interstate 85 South, north of the Beaver Ruin exit.

“At approximately 3:35 p.m., Earl Griffis IV (40-year-old male from Atlanta, GA) was ejected from his Honda Accord following a possible collision or near collision with an SUV. After the collision or near collision, Griffith’s vehicle struck the median wall, which caused his car to roll over. After the impact, the silver or white SUV continued to travel southbound on Interstate 85 and fled the scene,” GCPD noted in the press release.

The next of kin of Griffis IV has been notified in Gary, Indiana. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but there is no indication of road rage at this time.

Witnesses are encouraged to call or email GCPD Investigators with any useful information at (pdaccidentinvestigationunit@gwinnettcounty.com) or Atlanta Crime Stoppers. Additionally, if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 22-0085835