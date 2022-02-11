Gwinnett PD seek woman who jumps counter threatens bank clerk and steals money

Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to arrest and indictment in this case

Gwinnett County – Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking a woman who jumped the counter at a Buford band, threatened the clerk and stole money. She has been identified as Sarahdia Camell, 32 of Long Beach Calif. and warrants have been issued for her arrest.

According to a press release, she jumped over the counter at the Chase Bank located at 3789 Buford Drive in Buford on Jan. 25, 2022, stole $750, and threatened the clerk with scissors.

“Camell came into the bank for some routine business but shortly thereafter became irate with the bank teller. When there were some discrepancies with her credentials, she jumped over the bank counter and opened the cash box. She picked up a pair of scissors lying nearby and held them toward the teller. Once she had removed the money from the cash box, she exited the bank through a side door,” GCPD noted in the press release.

Camell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. She is described as a black female, about 5’02 and 180 pounds. If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 22-007291