Gwinnett PD seeks help in locating a missing person

(Peachtree Corners, Ga., July 12, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police is asking the public for help in locating Kelvin Monroe.

On May 25, the family of Kelvin Monroe contacted 911 to report him missing. The family stated Kelvin was discharged from a local area hospital in Gwinnett County on May 17 and transported to a shelter in the Atlanta area but did not check into the shelter. Kelvin has not contacted his family and has not attended any of his scheduled doctor appointments since being discharged. Kelvin is described as a 47-year-old black male, five foot seven inches tall and about 150 pounds. Kelvin’s family stated he has a diminished mental capacity and is non-verbal.

Kevin Monroe

If anyone sees Kelvin Monroe, we encourage them to call 911.

