Gwinnett PD seeks info on 4 suspects of shoplifing and battery incident at a Home Depot

(Gwinnett County, Ga., Sept. 28, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspect in a shoplifting and battery case in a county Home Depot.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Sept. 22, at approximately 1 p.m., four suspects, two adult males, and two juveniles entered the Home Depot on 4136 Jimmy Carter Blvd in unincorporated Norcross and allegedly stole over $400 in power tools. During the incident, two suspects allegedly pushed a store employee to the ground, causing the employee to sustain a severe head injury. The suspects were seen leaving in a dark grey Chrysler 300.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

