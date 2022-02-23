Gwinnett PD seeks public’s help in identifying suspect in a taxi carjacking

Image from Gwinnett County Police Department

(Norcross, Ga., January 25, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Robbery Unit needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a carjacking.

On January 25, around 11:45 PM the victim picked up the suspect at the Doraville MARTA station in his taxi. The suspect directed the victim to drive him to a location into Gwinnett, in unincorporated Norcross. The suspect pulled a gun on the victim, demanding his money and taxi. The victim described the suspect as a skinny black male wearing all black clothing.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-007421