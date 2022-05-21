Gwinnett PD seeks public’s help in identifying suspect in storage unit burglary

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 20, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs help identifying the person pictured above. On April 10, this individual broke into two storage units at the Extra Space Storage, located at 3357 Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth. He stole numerous items including electronics and tools.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, you are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 220030518