Gwinnett PD seeks the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man

(Buford, Ga., Mar. 13, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

Robert Whitt (age 77) was last seen on March 8 leaving the Hampton Inn hotel at 3240 Buford Drive in Buford in front of the Mall of Georgia. His family has made multiple attempts to reach him but has been unsuccessful. His vehicle was captured on a FLOCK camera in Forsyth County after he was reported missing.

Robert is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. His residence is located on Bent Tree Trail in Gainesville, but his current location is unknown.

For any sightings of Robert, please contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911.

