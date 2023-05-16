Gwinnett PD to conduct Operation Whiskey Charlie over the weekend in advance of Memorial Day

Contributed photo

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 15, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department announced that it will be launching a highway safety initiative dubbed Operation Whiskey Charlie starting May 19 and ending May 20, 2023. During the weekend-long initiative, Gwinnett County officers will be targeting speeding, drunk driving, aggressive driving, and other traffic offenses ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

GCPD noted that already in 2023 there have been 26 deaths caused by traffic collisions on Gwinnett County roadways and this is what prompted the department to develop a targeted enforcement initiative to remind motorists of the importance of adhering to traffic laws. The goal of Operation Whiskey Charlie will be to protect the lives and property of Gwinnett County citizens and improve the quality of life in our community.

Operation Whiskey Charlie will be a collaborative effort between the department’s Accident Investigation Unit, Community Response Teams, K9 Unit, Aviation Unit, Special Investigations Section, and the newly created Situational Awareness and Crime Response Center.