Gwinnett Police and DEA host National Drug Take Back

Bay Creek Precinct at 185 Ozora Road, Loganville is the local collection point

Gwinnett Police is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the National Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 30 to provide a safe and convenient way to drop off unused and expired medications.

The National Drug Take-Back Initiative will provide the community with an opportunity to drop off potentially dangerous prescription medication at designated collection points. It aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs and is designed for people who want to get rid of medications but do not have a way to dispose of them properly. Unused prescription drugs pose a hazard for accidental poisoning, theft, and abuse. In addition, unused medications that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate local water supplies, and when drugs are disposed of in the trash, they often end up in landfills and pose a hazard of contamination through soil absorption.

There will be collection points at Police Headquarters and each of the department’s six precincts from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. No appointment is necessary during these times. People who drop off will not be asked questions about their medical history or how they came into possession of the medications. Our collection sites can accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs for proper disposal. Liquids, syringes, sharps, and other drugs will not be accepted.

