Gwinnett Police and volunteers tackle gang graffiti with Operation Hodges

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Aug. 23, 2021) — The Gwinnett Police Department West Precinct and Community Affairs Section are taking part in a new initiative, Operation Hodges. Operation Hodges is a multi-faceted approach to combating gangs with the assistance of The Youth Group, a local non-profit. The goal is to assist the community with deterring and cleaning up gang graffiti.

Two painting details have been completed. Over Memorial Day weekend, police officers and volunteers cleaned up graffiti at the corner of Burns Road and Jackson’s Mill Way. On Aug. 1, crews canvassed Liberty Heights. There, they painted fences along Hillside Drive, Ash Street and Oak Road and the concrete wall at Ash Street near Hillside Drive. The final detail will take place on Aug. 28 with support from Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers plan to paint and repair fences on Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Turners Ridge Drive, Graves Road, Whited Way and several other locations in Liberty Heights.

The final touch will be a painted mural at Indian Trail Road near Dickens Road. The mural will be refreshed and reworked every year to keep it new and to engage the community.