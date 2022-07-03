Gwinnett Police cars struck on I-85 while Working separate accident

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Drivers reminded of Move-Over Law when police cars are stopped on roadside

(Norcross, Ga., July 3, 2022) – Two Gwinnett Police patrol cars were struck while working a separate accident in the early morning hours on Sunday, July 3 on Interstate 85 North of Jimmy Carter Blvd. Thankfully, both vehicles were unoccupied at the time and no injuries to officers or the other driver were reported.

The Gwinnett Police Department reminds drivers the Georgia Move-Over Law requires drivers to move-over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on or near the roadway, and if traffic is too heavy to move-over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and to be prepared to stop.

Case Number: GP220054047