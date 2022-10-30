Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth

J.D..MCCLURE

Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure released the following statement in connection with the gun violence involving youth.

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is being felt in communities across the country. While Gwinnett County is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure our residents that our community’s violent crime rate has declined by double digits in all categories during the past year. The Gwinnett County Police Department acknowledges that gun crime is a police, community and societal problem. We understand the concerns of our community, and we take this issue very seriously. The police department is actively seeking solutions to prevent gun violence and will continue to bring forth all resources needed to apprehend those responsible for perpetrating such violence in and around our schools and community. We work diligently to provide the District Attorney’s and Solicitor’s offices cases that result in successful prosecutions. In addition, our department will continue to work with the Gwinnett County Public Schools Police to increase patrols at local campuses and to provide criminal investigative resources. Families are losing far too many children and teenagers due to senseless violence and actions that could have been prevented. I want our young people to develop the courage needed to walk away from confrontation. In closing, I want to encourage anyone with information surrounding any gun-related crime to contact us.” Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure