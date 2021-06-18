Gwinnett Police Department is accepting applications for summer Youth Police Academy

The Gwinnett Police Department is now accepting applications for its summer Youth Police Academy in July. Middle school and high school students will have an opportunity to learn about the Gwinnett Police’s role in the community, the services it provides, and how officers enforce local and state laws.

Activities include: CPR/AED, crime scene investigations, K-9, S.W.A.T, aviation, DUI enforcement, gang awareness, jail tour, and more.

The Youth Police Academy is free of charge and is a one-week session, Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm. July 12 – 16: Current or upcoming middle school students (grades 6 – 8)July 19 – 23: Current or upcoming high school students (grades 9 – 12)

The deadline to apply for the summer Youth Police Academy is June 23. Applications can be submitted by email to Sergeant Eric Rooks at William.Rooks@GwinnettCounty.com or by fax to 678.277.0011. For more information, call 770.513.5119.