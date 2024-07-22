Gwinnett Police Foundation awards six college scholarships

2024 Scholarships were presented to the dependent children of six active Gwinnett County Police Department employees. Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July. 22, 2024) – On July 18, during the Gwinnett County Police Foundation’s third quarter meeting, scholarships were presented to the dependent children of active Gwinnett County Police Department employees.

These scholarships are designed to reward, encourage, and assist students pursuing academic excellence and leadership. The 2024 Memorial Scholarships were as follows:

Officer Jerry Everett Memorial Scholarship

Officer Ralph Davis Memorial Scholarship

Officer Jesse Gravitt Memorial Scholarship

Officer Chris Magill Memorial Scholarship

Officer Antwan Toney Memorial Scholarship

Major Stewart Bozemen Educational Scholarship

During this event the Gwinnett County Police Foundation also received a generous donation from the First American Bank and Trust. Their donation will be used to assist police officers, police K-9s and other employees in the law enforcement community in the event of tragedy, injury, disaster, or an unforeseen economic hardship. Funds can also be used for outreach programs such as the Citizens Police Academy and the Youth Explorers Program. The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization as recognized by the Federal Department of Treasury as a 501(c)(3) Organization, Federal ID. #58-2515113.

We are thankful the Georgia’s “Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act” allows Georgia taxpayers to claim tax credit for supporting local public safety efforts by contributing to qualified law enforcement foundations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

