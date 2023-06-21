Gwinnett Police launch back-to-school supply drive

Gwinnett Police are holding a back-to-school supply drive to provide students the supplies they need to achieve excellence during the 2023-24 school year.

School in Gwinnett is back in session on August 2 and the Gwinnett County Police Department wants to ensure families are supported to help their students return to class prepared. The back-to-school supply drive will provide students with the supplies they need to achieve excellence during the 2023-24 school year.

A variety of donations will be accepted including:

Bookbags/backpacks

Colored pencils and markers

Safety scissors

Tissues

Paper

Crayons

Pencils and Erasers

Glue sticks

Pencil pouch

Calculators/flash drives

Pens

Index cards

Highlighters

Pocket folders

Rulers

Notebooks (composition and spiral)

Hand sanitizer

Residents are encouraged to drop off donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday, June 1 through Friday, July 28 at the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters, Gwinnett County Police Training Center, and all Gwinnett County Police Precinct lobbies.

To find a precinct near you visit, GCGA.us/PolicePrecinct. For more information, contact Gwinnett Police at 678.422.6520.