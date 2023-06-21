Gwinnett Police launch back-to-school supply drive

Gwinnett Police are holding a back-to-school supply drive to provide students the supplies they need to achieve excellence during the 2023-24 school year.
School in Gwinnett is back in session on August 2 and the Gwinnett County Police Department wants to ensure families are supported to help their students return to class prepared. The back-to-school supply drive will provide students with the supplies they need to achieve excellence during the 2023-24 school year.
A variety of donations will be accepted including:
- Bookbags/backpacks
- Colored pencils and markers
- Safety scissors
- Tissues
- Paper
- Crayons
- Pencils and Erasers
- Glue sticks
- Pencil pouch
- Calculators/flash drives
- Pens
- Index cards
- Highlighters
- Pocket folders
- Rulers
- Notebooks (composition and spiral)
- Hand sanitizer
Residents are encouraged to drop off donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday, June 1 through Friday, July 28 at the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters, Gwinnett County Police Training Center, and all Gwinnett County Police Precinct lobbies.
To find a precinct near you visit, GCGA.us/PolicePrecinct. For more information, contact Gwinnett Police at 678.422.6520.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.