Gwinnett Police offers firearm safety and security classes

The Gwinnett Police Community Affairs Section will offer firearm safety and security classes to the community on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center located at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. Classes will highlight firearm security, terminology, and how to properly store firearms to keep children safe.

Visit GwinnettCounty.com/FirearmSafety to register. Youth who plan to attend must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Residents are prohibited from bringing their own firearms to class.