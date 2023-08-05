Gwinnett Police officer arrested, charged with child molestation, sexual battery and violation of oath

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Aug. 5, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department announced that an officer in the North Precinct has been arrested following an investigation that began by his patrol supervisor.

Patrick Benjamin Ventura, has been arrested and charged with two counts of Child Molestation, one count of Sexual Battery Against a Child Under the Age of 16, and one count of Violation of Oath of Office. He is currently incarcerated at the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond. (Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)

Patrick Ventura

According to a press release from GCPD, in late July, a supervisor began investigating some inconsistencies in the patrol activities of Ventura. During the course of the investigation, the Special Victims Unit became involved because the allegations involved a teenage girl under the age of 16.

GCPD report that Ventura was hired by the department in October 2020 and graduated from the Academy in the spring of 2021. He has been served with a Letter of Intent to Terminate.

Details surrounding the criminal investigation are confidential in accordance with OCGA 49-5-40(b).

“The Gwinnett County Police Department works hard to provide excellent customer service to our community, and we hold one another to a high standard of personal conduct. Though the actions of Ventura do not represent the hard-working members of the Gwinnett County Police Department, we hold every one of our officers accountable for their actions,” GCPD wrote in the press release.