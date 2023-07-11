Gwinnett police officer saves man from choking

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (July 8, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is sharing a video of a police officer who saved a man from choking recently while he was at lunch in a local restaurant. Sgt. Jerrald Leak with GCPD just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

According to GCPD, on Friday, June 30, Leak was grabbing some lunch at the Golden Corral on Satellite Blvd following a SWAT detail when another customer began to choke on his food. Without hesitation, Leak walked over to the man and performed the Heimlich maneuver. With one abdominal thrust, the food he was choking on became dislodged.

Though the officer did not have his body camera on, the restaurant was able to provide surveillance footage from the incident from one of its cameras. The video can be seen below in the embedded tweet from the GCPD’s Twitter feed.

Sgt. Jerrald Leak was in the right place at the right time. On Friday, June 30, Sgt. Leak was grabbing some lunch following a SWAT detail at the Golden Corral on Satellite Blvd when another customer began to choke on his food. pic.twitter.com/UfUpIQ28yF — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 10, 2023

“All our officers receive CPR, First Aid, and AED training every two years so that we are prepared for an event like this,” GCPD noted.