Gwinnett Police seek help identifying an alleged armed robber

(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 06, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man who has committed three armed robberies in Gwinnett County.

Between June 14th and September 25th, there have been three documented armed robbery cases with similar descriptions. The victims describe the male as a bald, white male, ranging between 160-200 lbs. (slim build), approximately 5’9 to 5’10 in height. All victims say the white male entered the store, lifted his shirt, and displayed a black handgun in his waistband while demanding money. The male left with over 750 dollars total for all three locations.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to come forward, please. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-046359, 21-050044, 21-077621