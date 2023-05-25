Gwinnett Police seek help in identifying a female suspect in an identity fraud case

press release from gwinnett police department

05/24/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Top News 0

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Duluth, Ga., (May. 23, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to identify a female that presented a false identification when renting a room at a hotel.  

On May 2, 2023, the female was seen on a surveillance camera entering Studio 6 at 2350 Stephens Center Drive. She then proceeds to the counter and presents a fake identification card to rent a room in the hotel.  Detectives need the public’s help in identifying the female. She is described as a white female, in her 30’s or 40’s with dark hair.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.  Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. 

Case Number:  23-0034034 

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

