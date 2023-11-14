Gwinnett Police seek identity of 2 suspects in attempted robbery in Loganville area

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Nov. 14, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police detectives are trying to identify two suspects in an attempted robbery in an Exxon gas station.

On November 3, two suspects enter the Exxon at 2260 Centerville Rosebud Road in Loganville. One suspect makes a purchase of a cigar and pays with cash. As the store employee is closing the register, the second suspect jumps the counter and attempts to grab money from the register. The employee was able to get the register closed and ends up pushing the suspect off the counter. Both suspects walk away from the store on foot.

One suspect is described as a black male wearing a yellow hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black mask. The second suspect is a black male wearing pajama pants, white shoes, black hoodie with a yellow construction vest and a yellow mask.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

