Gwinnett Police seek information in murder/suicide of father and daughter in Bethesda Park

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 19, 2020) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a murder/suicide involving a male and his daughter inside Bethesda Park over the weekend.

According to a press release from GCPD, an officer conducting a random area check of the park at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night located a vehicle in the back of the parking lot. On approach, he discovered the body of a man and a young girl. The victims are identified as Ignacio Ramos, 45, and his 11-year-old daughter, Valeria Ramos. Both died from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Ignacio killed his daughter before committing suicide. Detectives are continuing to work to identify a motive for this incident.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-029753