Gwinnett Police seek information in the shooting death of a 13-year-old

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 15, 2023) – Gwinnett Police Department is seeking information on the shooting death of a Gwinnett County teen in the late afternoon of Feb. 14, 2023. He has been identified as 13-year-old Jaeden Travis of Norcross. His next of kin have been notified.

According to a press release from GCPD, at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, GC:D officers assigned to the West Precinct were dispatched to the report of a person shot on Windward Lane, Norcross. They arrived to find a juvenile male in his early teens suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the street near his residence. The now identified victim was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The GCPD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units have conducted their on-scene investigation and are currently following leads but at this time the motive is unclear. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP230012060