Gwinnett police seek input on suspects in convenience store shoplifting involving a firearm

One suspect displayed a handgun when confronted as they were leaving the store

(Snellville, Ga., Feb. 26, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public’s help identifying two individuals involved in shoplifting, where one displayed a handgun to an employee after being confronted.

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 9:20 p.m.on Monday, Feb. 19, “two men entered a convenience store gas station at 4116 Lenora Church Road in unincorporated Snellville. One suspect was seen stuffing merchandise (food) into his hoodie pockets before both were seen leaving the store.

The convenience store employee followed the two individuals, stopping in the doorway, and confronted them about the theft. One suspect produced a handgun before the two of them were seen driving out of the parking lot in a red passenger car.”

Both suspects are described as black males, about 20-25 years old. One wore grey jeans, a black hoodie, and a black face mask. The other was wearing a Batman hoodie and black pants.

GCPD is seeking tips on their identities. If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

