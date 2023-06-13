Gwinnett Police seek public’s help in identifying two shoplifting suspects

Suspects allegedly stole several thousand dollars worth of items

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (June 13, 2023) The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to identify two males who allegedly stole several thousand dollars worth of items from a local store.

According to a press release from GCPD, on May 31, 2023, two males were seen on surveillance camera entering REI (1600 Mall of Georgia Boulevard, Buford) and walking around the store. One of the males was seen putting a generator in a shopping cart, walking to an employee, and telling the employee they were returning the generator. The employee told him he would need the receipt before returning the item. The male walked outside the store with the generator to a white vehicle. The second male walked out of the store with a stolen belt and helped load the generator into the car before driving off.

Detectives need the public’s help in identifying the two male suspects.

Suspect 1: White male, tall and slim, with a beard, a checkered shirt, and white or tan pants

Suspect 2: White male with a beard and mustache, a red checkered shirt, and a red hat with a white logo print, wearing glasses

If anyone has any information about this case, the are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.StopCrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.