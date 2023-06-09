Gwinnett Police seek public’s help in locating another missing teen

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 06, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding a young teen girl.

Leila Novljakovic (age 15, Lilburn) was last seen on Wednesday, May 16, at approximately 6:00 a.m. at her home on Ridgewood Drive in Lilburn before leaving for school. Leila is a student at Parkview High School. Gwinnett County School Police originally took the Missing Person Report.

The last known location captured on her cell phone was on June 5 in Atlanta.

Novljakovic is a white female with red hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’09” and weighs 200 lbs. She wore grey sweatpants, a maroon shirt, black flip-flops with white writing, and a pink backpack at the time she went missing. She has a tattoo of a heart with a circle on her left wrist, scarring on her left forearm, and a piercing in her left nostril.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is now taking the lead in this investigation.

Detectives are actively following up on all leads, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information in this case.

This is the second student who attends Parkview High School the Gwinnett Police are searching for. They are also looking for Ashley Bell, 14, who went missing after being last seen in the parking lot of the school on May 24.