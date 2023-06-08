Gwinnett Police seek shooter in road rage incident

Suspect vehicle is described as dark passenger car, possibly green

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 8, 2023) – Gwinnett Police Detectives are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a woman being shot.

On June 1, around 9:30pm officers responded to a person shot call on Stone Mountain Highway. When officers located the victim, she was suffering from an injury to her foot. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes, and several shell casings were located by officers at the scene.

The victim stated that she was driving eastbound on Stone Mountain Highway when a vehicle was following her and flashing its headlights like it wanted to pass her. She said she was trying to get away from the vehicle near Exit 9 on Stone Mountain Highway, when the vehicle cut her off and starting firing shots at her car into her passenger side. The victim said she was trying to evade the suspect’s vehicle when it cut back the other way and fired more shots into the driver’s side of her car. The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark, possibly green passenger car.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP230042287