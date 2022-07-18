Gwinnett Police to hold Operation Children Thrive back-to-school supply drive

This back-to-school season, Gwinnett Police and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office want to ensure students return to school prepared!

Gwinnett Police will hold the annual Operation Children Thrive back-to-school supply drive. Donations will be accepted through Monday, July 25 at Gwinnett Police Headquarters, Training Center, and all precinctlobbies.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will also host their second annual Back to School event Saturday, July 30 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. The Sheriff’s Office will provide students with free book bags and school supplies.