Gwinnett Police to install more Flock cameras

Gwinnett Police Department announced that it will be installing additional Flock safety cameras across the county.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County, Flock cameras are used to find missing persons and provide officers with real-time information on where stolen vehi­cles and suspects of crime are located. With these cameras, investigators can look at historical data from 30 days prior to track vehicles and license plates associated with particular crimes. Thanks to partnerships with local homeowners associations and community improvement dis­tricts, Gwinnett Police have access to footage from around 800 Flock cameras currently installed throughout the county.

You can visit GwinnettSafeCommunities.com to learn more about how Gwinnett Police use Flock and other cameras to serve our community.