Gwinnett property tax bills will hit mailboxes this month

Property tax bills should arrive to your mailbox by mid-August.

Even if you sold a property this year, you will still receive a tax bill, as required by law. This is because taxes are calculated based on the ownership status on January 1, and the owner at that time is responsible for the full amount. Typically, taxes are paid on time and the responsibility transfers seamlessly to the new own­ers. However, if it doesn’t happen, sellers may face tax liens placed on the property. To protect yourself as a seller, visit GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Sold.