Update: 5 adults and 1 juvenile arrested in case of body found in trunk

Update:

(Duluth, Ga., Sept. 14, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that five adults and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with the body found in the trunk of a vehicle yesterday. The body was that of a female and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

GCPD report that the following individuals have been charged with Felony Murder, False Imprisonment, Tampering with Evidence, and Concealing the Death of another:

Eric Hyun (age 26, Suwanee)

Gawom Lee (age 26, Lawrenceville)

Joonho Lee (age 26, Lawrenceville)

Juoonhyum Lee (age 22, Lawrenceville)

Hyunji Lee (age 25, Lawrenceville)

Junyeoug Lee (age 15, Lawrenceville)

According to the press release, “detectives believe Eric Hyun was the driver of the silver passenger car that contained the body of the victim in the trunk. After Eric parked the vehicle at 3555 Gwinnett Place Dr early September 12, he called a family member to pick him up. The family member drove Eric to an Atlanta area hospital due to unrelated injuries. While at the hospital, Eric asked the family member to retrieve a personal item for him from within the vehicle. When the family member arrived at 3555 Gwinnett Place Dr to retrieve the item for Eric, he discovered what appeared to be a deceased body in the trunk. The family member called 911 on the evening of September 12.”

After investigation, a search warrant was executed at 2415 Stable Gate in unincorporated Lawrenceville, a location associated with Eric. Detectives, alongside Crime Scene Investigators, processed evidence found at this location and believe the basement of this home was where the crime took place. Detectives also believe the victim moved to the United States from South Korea sometime back in the summer of this year for the purpose of joining a religious organization. The accused individuals referred to themselves as belonging to “Soldiers of Christ.” The victim was allegedly subjected to beatings and malnourishment for weeks. Her body weighed about 70 pounds when discovered by detectives.

The Medical Examiner’s Office believes malnourishment could be a contributing factor to her death. The exact cause of death is still under investigation.

The victim’s family is from South Korea, and next of kin have not yet been notified. Detectives believe all suspects have been arrested and there are no outstanding individuals.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, assisted with this investigation.

Gwinnett police detectives seek information in the case

(Gwinnett County, Sept. 13, 2023) – Detectives with Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating a the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body found in the trunk of a vehicle last night.

According to a press release from GCPD, at about 10:50 p.m., officers assigned to Central Precinct responded to 3555 Gwinnett Place Dr in unincorporated Duluth regarding suspicious activity. A person had called 911 dispatch and advised he believed a dead body was inside a vehicle at that location. Officers arrived on scene and were able to confirm a body was inside the trunk of a vehicle. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene investigators and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.