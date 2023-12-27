Gwinnett receives Innovation Award for its Transit Development Plan

Gwinnett County received the 2023 Georgia Transit Association Innovation Award for its Transit Development Plan. The award recognizes exceptional innovation in customer or community service and technology.

The Transit Development Plan was fueled by community engagement, reaching residents, businesses, and community stakeholders who shared their feedback over 18 months. The new plan embraces a fresh, innovative approach that provides the right services in the right places, and it addresses gaps by providing additional transit options for Ride Gwinnett like microtransit, airport ride, bus rapid transit, and increased transfer facilities

