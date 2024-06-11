Gwinnett residents encouraged to upload gate codes for first responder access

With the growing use of privacy gates at the entrances to businesses, subdivisions, and private residences, it is imperative that first responders have a way to access gates in the event of an emergency.

The Gwinnett County 911 Center maintains a list of gate codes and other emergency contact information that can be used by the police department, fire department, and emergency medical service units as they respond to calls for service.

Now, the County is making it easy for you to upload your gate codes. Visit GwinnettPolice.com to complete the Emergency Contact Information Form, and be sure to select the type of gate code you are adding (i.e., apartment complex, subdivision, residence, etc.). Once the form is complete, the information will be shared directly with the E-911 Center to be added to our CAD system.

For more information, email E911Admin@GwinnettCounty.com

