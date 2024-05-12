Gwinnett residents invited to 10th Annual Multicultural Festival and Open House May 18

Celebrate Gwinnett’s vibrant diversity at the 10th annual Gwinnett Multicultural Festival and Gwinnett County Open House is on Saturday, May 18 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.

The festival highlights our inclusive community, showcasing live music, dance, and other performing arts celebrating the county’s rich heritage. The open house is an excellent opportunity for residents to meet local government employees and discover what each County department does to serve the community.

The event is free and has activities for all ages. For more information, contact the Gwinnett Police Community Affairs Section at PDCommunityAffairs@GwinnettCounty.com or call 770.513.5119.

