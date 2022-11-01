Gwinnett residents invited to attend open houses to learn about the transportation plan

Gwinnett’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan, known as Destination 2050, is underway.

Residents, business owners, and community partners are invited to attend a series of community open houses to learn about updates to the all-encompassing transportation plan and share their ideas for transportation across the county.

The following dates are still available;

Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m to noon at the Briscoe Park Community Center , Sawyer Parkway in Snellville

at the Briscoe Park Community Center Sawyer Parkway in Snellville Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. virtually

virtually Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Norcross Library Branch, 5735 Buford Highway in Norcross

Feedback gathered during the open house events will help guide future investments in roadways, sidewalks, bicycling facilities, intersections, and more. Visit GwinnettCounty.com/Destination2050 to learn more about the plan.