Gwinnett residents invited to bring hard-to-recycle items to Coolray Field for Recycles Day

Contributed photo

The community is invited to bring hard-to-recycle items to America Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Coolray Field.

Items should be placed in disposable containers in the trunk or back of your vehicle. Paper shredding is limited to five copier boxes, paint is limited to 10 gallons, and tires without rims are limited to eight. Recycling electronics is free except for televisions, monitors, and printers. There is a $35 cash fee per projection or console TV, a $15 cash fee per flat screen TV or computer monitor, and a $5 cash fee per printer. This is a rain or shine event.

Coolray Field is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

This event is sponsored by Gwinnett Solid Waste Management in partnership with Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful.