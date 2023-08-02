Gwinnett Ride service bringing microtransit to Snellville and Lawrenceville

Gwinnett is expanding its Ride Gwinnett service to include microtransit, an on-demand service beginning August 28. Riders will be able to request a shared-ride vehicle ⁠— ⁠typically a small van or shuttle ⁠— to travel to their destination within Snellville and Lawrenceville. This includes the Centerville area to the Shoppes at Webb Gin and Northside Hospital to Sugarloaf Parkway.

The service will provide additional mobility options and allow for better connectivity and accessibility to medical resources, education, and points of interest. It will also provide brand new connections to areas of the county that are not currently served by transit, which opens the service to new customers and increases the transit destination options for residents by 41 percent. To learn more, visit RideGwinnett.com.